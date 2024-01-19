GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India International Travel Mart begins in Kochi

January 19, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The India International Travel Mart (IITM) 2024 kicked off at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

The event that brings together tourism stakeholders like travel agents and others will be on till January 21, from 11 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. It has participants from States such as New Delhi, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The travel mart was inaugurated jointly by Mariyamma Jose, chairperson of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI); Paulose K. Mathew, chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI); U.C. Riyaz, committee member of India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Nirmala Lily, president of Soumen Kulijetus Logistikka (SKAL) - Cochin, and Rajkumar K., CEO of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society.

Rohit Hangal, director of Sphere Travel Media, organisers of the event, said that it had been envisioned for exploration and innovation in the travel industry. “It is a vibrant convergence of cultures and also sets the stage for transformative journeys and business opportunities in the sector,” he said.

