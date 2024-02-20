India gears up to adopt National Plan of Action for shark conservation

February 20, 2024 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - KOCHI

India is poised to adopt the National Plan of Action for Conservation and Management of Sharks. A consultative meeting here on Monday gathered feedback from stakeholders, including scientists, conservationists, government officials and environmentalists, paving the way for the plan’s implementation. The meeting was jointly organised by the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation.

The draft of the NPOA outlines key priorities for effectively managing and conserving shark populations in Indian waters. Discussions at the meeting centred on these critical areas, ensuring a comprehensive and actionable plan. The areas include a legal framework, capacity building, data collection, research, regulation of fishing, biodiversity and ecological considerations and regional cooperation, said the organisers here.

The proposed plan also envisages enactment of law for waters between 12 and 200 nautical miles, implementation of log book system, awareness building among fishermen, encouraging fishermen to follow gear regulations and bycatch reduction measures among many others.

“Developing NPOA is vital for the sustainability of the shark fishery,” said Neetu Kumari Prasad, joint secretary at the Department of Fisheries. “We’ve engaged extensively with fisher associations, research bodies and NGOs to create a comprehensive plan”, she said.

P. Krishnan, director of BOBP, said that the plan aims to promote sustainable fishing practices, ensuring the long-term health of both shark populations and the fisheries sector. Additionally, it seeks to support coastal communities by facilitating the development of alternative livelihood. More than two lakh people in India earn over 50% of their livelihood on shark fisheries, he added.

Kim Friedman, senior fishery officer at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, highlighted the critical importance of the proposed plan of action. The meeting proposed that stakeholder awareness is crucial to taking conservation measures. Data collection, coordinated efforts of government mechanisms across the maritime states, habitat mapping, electronic log book system and specific action plans among others were also proposed at the meeting.

