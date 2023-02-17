HamberMenu
India fast emerging as manufacturing hub, says minister

February 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar speaks during the ‘New India for Young Indians’ programme organised by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, in Kochi, on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar speaks during the ‘New India for Young Indians’ programme organised by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, in Kochi, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that India is fast emerging as a manufacturing hub.

He was speaking at an interactive session with students on “New India for Young Indians: A Techade of Opportunities” organised by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on Friday.

In 2014, 80% of the mobile phones used in India were imported from China. Now, 99.9% of the phones are being manufactured here. Smartphones of Apple and Samsung worth ₹90,000 crore have been exported from India. This was the harbinger of massive job opportunities to be created in India.

He urged students to be alert against data breaches and not to share personal details while making purchases. Such data is being misused by many trade outfits. He said that the exploitation of personal data will become a thing of the past with the enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.

