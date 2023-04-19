HamberMenu
India cannot be built on the basis on one religion, one language: Mani Shankar Aiyar 

Narendra Modi’s India is based on Hindu majoritarianism and India is disintegrating, says Congress leader

April 19, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

India is a country of unity in diversity, which cannot be built upon the basis of one language, Hindi, and one religion, Hinduism, said diplomat, former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar here on Wednesday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India is based on Hindu majoritarianism and the disintegration of India is taking place. Mr. Aiyar was inaugurating a programme here to mark the 120th anniversary of the first Congress party meeting in Kerala and Salem Vijayaraghavachariar memorial gathering.

‘Personality cult’

He said Mr. Modi’s was a big personality cult, the kind which had not been witnessed in India so far. He raised the question whether the Prime Minister would dare, like Jawaharlal Nehru, to question himself. Mr. Aiyar recalled how Nehru, when in power, wrote an anonymous article warning people to be wary of Nehru.

The former Union Minister also recalled how Mahatma Gandhi said he was not a saint when people called him one. The Prime Minister will never admit that he is no saint, Mr. Aiyar claimed. On the educational status of the Prime Minister he said that one did not pass an examination to become the Prime Minister of the country, but being honest about it is important.

Salem Vijayaraghavachariar, known as the Roaring Lion of South India, raised South India’s voice against colonialism. He wanted the Congress to emerge out of its apparent elitism and turn into a political organisation with a mass base to take on the might of the colonial power. He was born into a high caste family and was Sanskrit-educated but fought against untouchability and stood up for the rights of women.

The programme was organised at the Sabarmati Hall of the district Congress unit. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan presided. He said in his address that the present government was engaged in re-writing history to suit its own purpose but Congress party members must stand up against it using their knowledge of history.

