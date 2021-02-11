India Boat and Marine Show gets under way

KOCHI

11 February 2021 00:59 IST

The third edition of the India Boat and Marine Show has begun on https://boatshow.exposim.io/ with the pandemic remaining unabated.

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, inaugurated the show while KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar delivered the keynote address.

There were special addresses by M.G. Rajamanickam, managing director of KSIDC and Mathew George, director, Inland Waterways Authority of India.

The show, which features a range of stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market, making speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, and other supply and service providers, will close on Thursday.

Joseph Kuriakose, director, Cruz Expos that organises the show, said there were 24 exhibitors this year including prominent firms from Kochi.

Though held online, the design of https://boatshow.exposim.io/, the website in which the event is being held, is in such a way that it gives the visitors almost the same effect as visiting a real exhibition at a convention centre.