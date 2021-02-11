India Boat and Marine Show gets under way

The third edition of the India Boat and Marine Show has begun on https://boatshow.exposim.io/ with the pandemic remaining unabated.
Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, inaugurated the show while KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar delivered the keynote address.
There were special addresses by M.G. Rajamanickam, managing director of KSIDC and Mathew George, director, Inland Waterways Authority of India.
The show, which features a range of stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market, making speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, and other supply and service providers, will close on Thursday.
Joseph Kuriakose, director, Cruz Expos that organises the show, said there were 24 exhibitors this year including prominent firms from Kochi.
Though held online, the design of https://boatshow.exposim.io/, the website in which the event is being held, is in such a way that it gives the visitors almost the same effect as visiting a real exhibition at a convention centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath