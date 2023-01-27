ADVERTISEMENT

India Boat and Marine Show begins in Kochi

January 27, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Antony Raju after the inauguration of the India Boat and Marine Show at Marine Drive in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The 5th edition of the India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS) began here on Friday. Minister for Transport Antony Raju inaugurated the event at Marine Drive. The fair has 115 stalls of more than 65 companies displaying various products and services including different types of boats, speed boats, engines, unmanned remote-controlled watercraft for weed removal and rescue, underwater unmanned inspection equipment, navigational systems, ancillary service providers, and water sports equipment, according to a release. Various innovations based on artificial intelligence, remotely-operated vehicles, aluminium boats, crafts, electric boat, liquid-cooled batteries and electric motors have been showcased at the three-day event, which will conclude on January 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US