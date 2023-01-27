HamberMenu
India Boat and Marine Show begins in Kochi

January 27, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Transport Antony Raju after the inauguration of the India Boat and Marine Show at Marine Drive in Kochi on Friday.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju after the inauguration of the India Boat and Marine Show at Marine Drive in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The 5th edition of the India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS) began here on Friday. Minister for Transport Antony Raju inaugurated the event at Marine Drive. The fair has 115 stalls of more than 65 companies displaying various products and services including different types of boats, speed boats, engines, unmanned remote-controlled watercraft for weed removal and rescue, underwater unmanned inspection equipment, navigational systems, ancillary service providers, and water sports equipment, according to a release. Various innovations based on artificial intelligence, remotely-operated vehicles, aluminium boats, crafts, electric boat, liquid-cooled batteries and electric motors have been showcased at the three-day event, which will conclude on January 29.

