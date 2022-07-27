Kochi

Independent directors to be on PSU boards in Kerala

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev said that a shortlist of candidates had been submitted to the government and it was expected to be cleared soon. Photo: Twitter/@PRajeevOfficial
K A Martin KOCHI July 27, 2022 18:27 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 08:34 IST

Independent directors, including chartered accountants and those who have experience in leading public sector undertakings, will be among those being inducted into the board of directors of public sector undertakings as part of efforts by the Industries department to professionalise PSUs and make them efficient and competitive.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Wednesday that a shortlist of candidates had been submitted to the government and it was expected to be cleared soon. There would also be audit committees in all PSUs to ensure financial discipline even as a masterplan was being implemented to make them profitable.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Minister said there were around 50 PSUs under the State government, including those under the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sources on the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board said the induction of independent directors was expected in two weeks. There were 41 PSUs directly under the control of the government. Another two had been added to the list recently with the BHEL-KEL enterprise in Kasaragod and the constitution of Kerala Papers Limited after the State government took over Hindustan Newsprint. There were also other units under government control in the coir and cashew sector.

The reforms were part of the government’s efforts to make them an alternative to private sector through more efficiency and proper utilisation of resources, the Minister added. The target this financial year was to bring 30 PSUs into profit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...