Independent directors to be on PSU boards

Industries department move to professionalise PSUs

Independent directors, including chartered accountants and those who have experience in leading public sector undertakings, will be among those being inducted into the board of directors of public sector undertakings as part of efforts by the Industries department to professionalise PSUs and make them efficient and competitive.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Wednesday that a shortlist of candidates had been submitted to the government and it was expected to be cleared soon. There would also be audit committees in all PSUs to ensure financial discipline even as a masterplan was being implemented to make them profitable.

The Minister said there were around 50 PSUs under the State government, including those under the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Sources on the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board said the induction of independent directors was expected in two weeks. There were 41 PSUs directly under the control of the government. Another two had been added to the list recently with the BHEL-KEL enterprise in Kasaragod and the constitution of Kerala Papers Limited after the State government took over Hindustan Newsprint. There were also other units under government control in the coir and cashew sector.

The reforms were part of the government’s efforts to make them an alternative to private sector through more efficiency and proper utilisation of resources, the Minister added. The target this financial year was to bring 30 PSUs into profit.