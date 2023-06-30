Independent agency required to probe corruption in govt. deal: Satheesan tells HC

June 30, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Creation of an independent mechanism with persons of impeccable integrity and track record to investigate corruption in various government-funded projects such as AI camera, K-FON project, LIFE Mission, COVID-related purchases, etc. is essential, according to an affidavit filed by V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, before the Kerala High Court.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was earlier directed by the High Court to file an affidavit on the standard he and Mr. Satheesan adhered to in public life and which they demanded from responsible persons in the decision-making process, when a public interest litigation filed by them seeking inquiry into the allegation of corruptions in the AI camera project had come up for hearing.

He added that the existing mechanism had proved to be unworkable. In projects such as AI camera, K-FON, LIFE Mission, shady or shell companies used public sector enterprises and cooperative societies to grab the project. In connivance with shell companies, these implementing agencies created extravagant project estimates despite having no expertise in the technology involved. With their close associates, these companies then form a cartel to take part in the tender process and deceive the public.

Case of Keltron

Keltron, which was not even an accredited project management consultant (PMC) for traffic signalling system projects, was selected as the PMC initially and then as the project implementing agency in the AI camera project. SRIT, which won the AI camera tender, also secured multiple tenders in the K-FON project through the formation of cartels. The dubious Presadio company has been handed over most of these works by the SRIT subsequently, he said.

