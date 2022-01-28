Increasing COVID-19 clusters in Ernakulam trigger concern

Sixty-one active clusters identified in district as on Friday

Ernakulam district had 61 active COVID-19 clusters as on Friday even as the authorities struggled to check crowding in public places like malls and religious centres.

Of the 61 active clusters, 42 are based in schools and colleges. The remaining are institution-based clusters that include banks and offices, according to the district health wing.

Despite the deployment of sectoral magistrates, action against overcrowding in malls, supermarkets, and religious centres has not been effective. A meeting convened by the District Collector on Thursday to review the pandemic situation agreed on the need to curtail rising footfall in public places, as the third wave had clearly turned into community spread going by the rapid increase in the number of fresh cases.

The Health department said crowding was witnessed in public places even during the lockdown on Sunday. Besides crowding in supermarkets, there was heavy rush at meat and fish stalls on the day. Many were found not adhering to safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing. Such instances will increase chances of further spread of the disease, as the Omicron variant has been affecting many, though symptoms in most cases have been found to be mild.

According to the health wing, crowding in public transport facilities too is a matter of concern. Bus operators should take steps to avoid overcrowding in view of the worsening pandemic situation. Passengers should compulsorily wear masks to avoid chances of getting infected, it said.