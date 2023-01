January 03, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

Around 34,000 people have visited various venues of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale over the last 10 days, according to organisers. The contemporary art fest, inaugurated on December 23, witnessed a heavy rush in the days leading to the New Year. Vaikom MLA C.K. Asha, KSIDC Managing Director S. Harikishore, and actor Sunny Wayne were among those who visited the Biennale venues, said a release.