Incorrect entries on vaccination certificate alleged

KOCHI

23 September 2021 19:58 IST

Kerala High Court directs Ernakulam DMO to verify document

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the District Medical Officer (DMO), Ernakulam, to inquire into a person’s complaint that the date and venue entered in his COVID vaccination certificate were incorrect.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the directive on a writ petition filed by K.P. John of Auva. According to him, he had received the first dose in March and the second in April, both from a vaccination centre in Aluva. However, the certificate issued to him in July showed that the second shot was administered in July at a centre in Ernakulam.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court said the DMO should verify whether it was a genuine mistake or part of some mischief. If the incorrect details on the certificate are found to be the result of mischief, stringent action should be taken against the officials concerned. If it is a mistake, a new certificate could be issued.

