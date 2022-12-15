Income Tax raids on properties of Malayalam film producers

December 15, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Officials of the Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to those in the Malayalam film industry.

The IT sleuths in Kerala and Tamil Nadu were part of the searches held at the residences and offices of film producers including Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph, Listin Stephen, Abraham Mathew, Badushah and Subair for suspected tax evasion, unaccounted cash transactions, and investments in real estate abroad. The premises of actor-producer Prithviraj was also inspected as part of the raid. The department is also looking at tax evasion by a few distributors and financiers from the industry, according to the officials.

The department is learnt to have seized digital evidence that may provide leads to undisclosed investments as well as undisclosed payments. The officials said the investments and earnings of those who had come under their lens did not match with the disclosed income records.