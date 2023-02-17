HamberMenu
Income Tax officials record statement of actor Mohanlal

The officials reportedly quizzed the actor on his business deals with producer Antony Perumbavoor. They also sought the details of the actor’s investments abroad.

February 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Income-Tax department recorded the statement of actor Mohanlal at his apartment in Kundanoor here on Friday.

It was a follow-up of the searches held at the residences and offices of film producers, including Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph and Listin Stephen in December 2022 for suspected tax evasion, unaccounted cash transactions, and investments in real estate abroad.

It is learnt that the officials had quizzed the actor on his business deals with Mr. Perumbavoor, who has produced several movies with the actor in lead roles under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. They also sought the details of the actor’s investments abroad.

The department had earlier found that the investments and earnings of film personalities, who had come under their lens, did not match with the disclosed income records.

