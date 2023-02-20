ADVERTISEMENT

Income Tax officials record statement of actor Fahadh Faasil

February 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Investigation into suspected tax evasion by actors, producers, and distributors in Malayalam film industry

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Income Tax Department collected the statement of actor Fahadh Faasil here on Monday. The actor was quizzed as part of the investigation into suspected tax evasion by actors, producers, and distributors in the Malayalam film industry. In December, the officials had carried out searches at the offices and residences of various actors, producers, distributors and financiers for suspected tax evasion, unaccounted cash transactions, and investments in real estate abroad.

It is learnt that the officials had asked Mr. Faasil about his investment in various films as producer, besides his collaborative ventures with others in the industry. The department had earlier found that the investments and earnings of certain film personalities did not match the disclosed income records. The officials had collected the statement of actor Mohanlal here on February 17 as part of the ongoing investigation.

