HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Income Tax officials record statement of actor Fahadh Faasil

Investigation into suspected tax evasion by actors, producers, and distributors in Malayalam film industry

February 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Income Tax Department collected the statement of actor Fahadh Faasil here on Monday. The actor was quizzed as part of the investigation into suspected tax evasion by actors, producers, and distributors in the Malayalam film industry. In December, the officials had carried out searches at the offices and residences of various actors, producers, distributors and financiers for suspected tax evasion, unaccounted cash transactions, and investments in real estate abroad.

It is learnt that the officials had asked Mr. Faasil about his investment in various films as producer, besides his collaborative ventures with others in the industry. The department had earlier found that the investments and earnings of certain film personalities did not match the disclosed income records. The officials had collected the statement of actor Mohanlal here on February 17 as part of the ongoing investigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.