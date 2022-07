Income Tax Day celebrated The Income Tax Department celebrated the 163rd Income Tax Day on Sunday in the presence of Anand Kumar, Director General of Income Tax (Investigations), at the Kochi office, said an official communication. Mr. Kumar requested taxpayers to pay their taxes honestly and contribute towards nation-building. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax R. Govindaraja was among those who addressed the celebratory meet.

