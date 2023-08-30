Income generation beyond waste collection proposed for Haritha Karma Sena

August 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Plans are afoot to revive additional income generation activities for the Haritha Karma Sena members in the district after many sustainable income generation models established over a period had received a major setback following the onset of the pandemic.

Now the priority of the Haritha Karma Sena remains the door-to-door collection of waste as part of the Malinya Muktha Navakeralam campaign. The additional income generation activities are being gradually revived in those Haritha Karma Sena units that have managed almost 90% coverage of households and stabilised waste collection.

“The Haritha Karma Sena units are registered as micro enterprises and hence can indulge in related additional income generation activities. Waste collection won’t take more than 15 days a month and the rest of the days can be productively utilised by the members of the Haritha Karma Sena for such activities,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

Presently, the focus is on developing green technicians and gardening assistants, including for rooftop vegetable farming, from among the Haritha Karma Sena members. With local bodies distributing bio-bins in large numbers for encouraging waste treatment at source, technical assistance for their repair and maintenance as green technicians offer a viable income generation option.

Manure produced at household through the use of bio-bins also provides a potential income source. “We are exploring the scope of facilitating linkages between the Haritha Karma Sena units and nurseries and farm houses for the distribution of the manure collected from households. Distribution of vegetable saplings against specific orders from the households remains another option,” said Ms. Ranjini.

A vegetable nursery had been set up in Chottanikkara panchayat for the purpose a few years back. But it had to be closed down following the pandemic. Now efforts are under way to revive it.

With green protocol being increasingly promoted in public events, the Haritha Karma Sena members can convert it into a viable income generation avenue as well. They can offer alternative items such as cloth and paper bags for compliance with the green protocol. For instance, bags made from umbrella cloth remain a perfect alternative to plastic kits for carrying fish and meat. It can be used repeatedly after washing, thus offering an effective recycle option for used umbrellas.

“We plan to develop such sustainable income generation models through training and then use them for motivating more Haritha Karma Sena units to come aboard. Already they are realising the worth of such additional revenue generation from the success stories being reported, though sporadically from across the district,” said Ms. Ranjini.

