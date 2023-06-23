Incineration of biomedical waste begins at Ambalamedu

June 23, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Domestic biomedical and sanitary waste generated from Kochi will be incinerated at the twin-chamber high-temperature facility of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) at Ambalamedu.

The waste will be burned at 850 degrees Celsius in the first chamber and later at 1,050 degrees Celsius to avoid emission of noxious gases. Burning of waste, which contains plastic and other non-degradable materials at lower temperatures can lead to release of toxic gases. Incinerating waste in high-temperature chambers is the ideal way to handle such waste, according to a KEIL official.

Incidentally, the Kochi Corporation had entered into an understanding with KEIL to process sanitary and biomedical waste from the city. Waste that is collected at the rate of ₹12 a kg will be transported to the facility at Ambalamedu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had appointed the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) as the nodal agency for setting up a common hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility for the management of hazardous waste in Kerala. The KSIDC established KEIL as a special purpose vehicle with the participation of 85 industries in the State for the common hazardous waste treatment facility, according to the company website.

KEIL is also handling biomedical waste from a few hospitals.

The actual quantity of waste generated in the city will be known later. It may take a month to estimate the quantum of waste. It was on June 19 that the civic body started collecting sanitary waste. If required, the firm can step up the capacity of its incinerators. A few municipalities are making use of the incineration facility of the unit for processing their sanitary waste, according to officials.

Waste is incinerated as stipulated in the Biomedical Waste Management Rules 2016 and subsequent amendments to the Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.