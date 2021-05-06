Incident commanders posted at private hospitals in Ernakulam

They will ensure that COVID patients are getting proper treatment

Incident commanders have been appointed in the district to ensure that private hospitals have set aside 50% of their beds for COVID patients, besides ensuring that ICU and ventilator facilities and oxygen supply are augmented at these hospitals.

Incident commanders have been appointed for around 15 major private hospitals in the district.

At an online meeting with the incident commanders, District Collector S. Suhas said they were required to efficiently supervise the situation at private hospitals. Incident commanders are to ensure that COVID patients are indeed receiving treatment at private hospitals, including under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi.

They will also supervise nodal officers in each hospital who are monitoring oxygen use and supply. If a hospital is facing oxygen shortage, they are to get in touch with the oxygen war room in the district to ensure that supply is not disrupted.