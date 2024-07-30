Incessant rain brings life to a standstill in Ernakulam district; 18 relief camps opened, 138 families shifted 

Incessant rain in different parts of Ernakulam district from the early hours of Tuesday brought life to a standstill, forced the closure of schools and institutions of higher education, prompted people affected by flooding and those living in flood-prone areas to seek shelter in safer places, damaged roads and felled trees as the district authorities, relying on weather warnings, said heavy rains would continue for at least another 24 hours.

No loss of life or injuries has been reported during the day. Eighteen camps were opened where 470 people from 138 families have been given shelter. The camps include six in Aluva taluk, two in Kothamangalam, three each in Muvattupuzha and Paravur.

In Kochi city area, the rains flooded the arterial M.G. Road in the morning hours of Tuesday. But the water receded later in the day. Traffic was light largely because schools and educational institutions remained closed. The roads leading to and the premises of KSRTC bus station in the city were flooded.

Camps have been opened in Paravur taluk at Kuttikattukara Government School, Kadungalloor, where 33 families took shelter. Another family has been shifted to a camp at nearby Chalakka. A camp has been opened at Government U.P. School, Kurumassery, sheltering families in the Parakkadavu area, near Aluva. One family of four people has been shifted to the camp. In Nedumbassery, near Aluva, 14 families have taken shelter at the Kunnissery Madrasa School camp.

Five houses were reported to have been flooded in Marampally village in Vazhakulam panchayat. The residents of these houses sought help from their relatives and no camps have been opened. A relief camp has been opened at the Kothamangalam Town U.P. School where 17 families were given shelter. A camp has been opened in Aluva taluk at Vattathara, Vadakkumbhagam village after four houses were flooded on Tuesday.

A private hospital in Kothamangalam town faced the threat of flooding in the early hours of Tuesday. However, there has been no further development while the Manikandan Chapath or bridge linking the mainland to the tribespeople’s colonies in the forested areas has been flooded, halting all movement of vehicles and people.

Three camps were opened in Muvattupuzha taluk, at Muvattupuzha Government Town U.P. School, Junior School, Vazhappilly, and NSS Karayogam Mandiram, Kadathi, after the Velloorkunnam area was flooded.

The rising water level in the Periyar is one of the key worries for people living in low-lying areas along the banks of the river and for the district administration. The seriousness of the rising water level is evident from the inundation of the Siva temple at Aluva Manappuram. The river reached the danger level at the Marthanda Varma bridge.

The district received an average 73.04 mm of rain over the last 24 hours. The Idamalayar dam area received 187 mm of rain, while Choondy near Aluva received 97.5 mm, Perumbavoor 87 mm and Kalamassery 86 mm.

The District Collector convened a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority to review the district’s preparedness to meet any emergency situation as the rain continued. The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert flood warning for the Kaliyar river at Kalampur station.

The Collector has banned visits to all leisure tour centres in the district, both private and those operated by the District Tourism Promotion Council, following heavy rain from the early hours of Tuesday. The ban will be in place until the rain warnings are withdrawn. Similar warnings have been issued by district collectors in neighbouring Thrissur and Kottayam. In Thrissur, the ban is on till Wednesday while in Kottayam it is on till August 4. Travel on the Chalakudy-Malakkapara road has been banned including at night.