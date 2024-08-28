Incentivise fishermen to adopt sustainable practices, say experts

Marine fishery experts have suggested offering incentives to encourage fishermen to adopt sustainable fishing practices and ensure traceability in the sector. They were participating in a consultative meeting here on Wednesday to review the progress of the ongoing fishery improvement project to achieve the Marine Stewardship Council certification for deep sea shrimps, coastal shrimps, and cephalopods from India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was organised by the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India and the World Wide Fund (WWF). Sunil Mohamed, chair of the Sustainable Seafood Network of India, called for a robust system that tracks the origin of seafood from the catch to the buyer, said a press release here. “Traceability is a critical factor in ensuring sustainability of marine fisheries and gaining international recognition. By incentivising fishermen to adopt traceable practices, India can enhance its reputation as a responsible seafood producer and secure access to lucrative markets,” he said.

The fishery improvement project for 10 prioritised species was initiated in 2019 in a collaborative effort to address sustainability issues within the Indian seafood industry and ensure that fishing practices align with environmental and social standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Ninan, Director of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), inaugurated the meeting. He said by demonstrating commitment to sustainable practices, Indian fisheries could attract premium markets and improve the livelihoods of fishermen. “As India strives to maintain a thriving marine fisheries sector, the implementation of these recommendations is crucial. By adopting stricter regulations, promoting traceability, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the country can ensure that its marine resources are managed sustainably for generations to come,” he said. The use of square mesh cod-ends on fishing nets would help reduce bycatch and improve selectivity, said CIFT scientists.

The meeting underscored the need to raise awareness about the benefits of Marine Stewardship Council certification among fishermen. By understanding the advantages of certification, fishermen can contribute to the long-term health of marine ecosystems and conservation of resources.

Asha Antony, Joint Director, Department of Fisheries, and seafood industry representatives Solly Solomon, Anwar Hashim, and A.J. Tharakan were among those who spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.