Inaugural edition of Kadamakkudy International Film Festival to get under way on August 10

Manipur MP and filmmaker Bimol Akoijam will inaugurate the maiden Kadamakkudy International Film Festival at GVHSS, Kadamakkudy, on August 10 (Saturday) at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Akoijam will be accorded a reception at the Kadamakkudy temple junction. Kumhei, a Manipuri film directed by Mr. Akoijam, will be the inaugural film. This will be followed by the screening of the award-winning documentary director Joshy Joseph’s Manipur Mosaic.

Children of Heaven directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Maji Majidi will be screened in the afternoon. Screening of the movie Attam will be followed by an interaction between the crew of the movie and residents. The inaugural day will be wrapped up with the screening of the Russian movie The Mirror directed by Andrei Tarkovsky.

Hibi Eden, MP, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, and actor Vinay Fort will be among those who will attend the inaugural function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.