INA’s Dilli Series sea power seminar on October 11, 12

22 August 2021 18:30 IST

The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will conduct the eighth edition of its prestigious annual Dilli Series sea power seminar on October 11 and 12.

According to a press release from the INA, the event will be hosted in the webinar format and will be streamed live on popular social media platforms.

The theme of the webinar is Maritime History of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Admiral Arun Prakash, former Chief of Naval Staff, will be the chief guest.

The seminar, instituted in 2012, helps naval cadets and young officers keep an eye on the developments in the maritime sector. This year’s event aims at giving exposure to cadets on the maritime history of the IOR under three sub-themes, namely Early Maritime Interactions and Relevance Today, India’s Maritime Journey from 15th to 19th Century and Takeaways in the 21st Century, and Lessons Learnt from India’s Maritime Journey - British Raj to Independence and beyond.

The webinar will also feature a panel discussion on ‘The Indian Navy through the Decades (75 Years)’ steered by some of the finest maritime history experts in the country.

The event, which is also part of the Swarnim Vijaya Varsh (75 anniversary of India’s Independence) will feature talks and discussions by senior naval officers, eminent academicians, luminaries from the field of maritime history like Harsh Pant, Ruby Maloni, Sanu Kainikara, Suchandra Ghosh, and Himanshu Prabha Ray, representatives of the Maritime History Society (MHS) and the Naval History Division (NHD) as well as INA cadets.

The Dilli Series moniker was attached to the event because of the iconic Mount Dilli, a geographical feature on the INA premises.