In sickness and in health, and through higher secondary exams

When Deepa Madhu, a 38-year-old nursing assistant from Karimugal, discussed with her husband the idea of returning to learning, his response was not quite enthusiastic.

She had come to know of the higher secondary equivalent course offered by the Kerala State Literacy Mission through a friend and was excited to join. Soon, the idea hooked her husband P.K. Madhukuttan as well.

They joined humanities course and attended classes at the Kolanchery study centre on Sundays. And, they studied together for all the exams, which concluded on Saturday. Both remain upbeat about the results and are determined to do their graduation.

“I had completed the junior diploma course for better prospects in the Vadavucode Farmer’s Bank two years ago. That kind of reignited my connection with learning. However, when my wife broached the idea of doing the higher secondary equivalent course, I was initially sceptic about managing it with my job and public work. But her inspiration provided the right pull,” said Mr. Madhukuttan, 48, who is also the Puthencruz local secretary of the Communist Party of India.

The decision to do the course together proved mutually beneficial. “His presence helped me a lot in studying and preparing for the exams. His experience in pubic work proved helpful in understanding subjects like politics and history,” said Ms. Madhu.

She had chosen a two-year nursing assistant course after SSLC to quickly land a job due to the financial circumstances at home. But, many years as a nursing assistant in a clinic left her with a longing for a better job and that called for better educational qualifications.

Mr. Madhukuttan had dropped out of his pre-degree course owing to family compulsions. “In public work and politics, the more you climb up and assume leadership roles, the more you feel the need for better educational qualifications,” he said.

The couple’s children, daughter in Plus One and son in Class 7, were highly supportive and motivated their parents to pursue their dreams.