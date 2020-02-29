In show of solidarity, Sikhs take part in Friday prayers at mosque

Expressing their solidarity with Muslims in troubled times, members of the Sikh community observed the Friday noon namaz at the Kochi Grand Mosque at Kacheripady.

Five members of the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha committee observed the congregational prayers and the khutba, the sermon delivered by the Imam. The visit was part of the mosque’s second ‘open day’, that involves opening the prayers up to members of other communities to introduce non-Muslims to Islamic rituals and customs, and promote goodwill and friendship among the city’s various religious communities.

“The visit was a way of saying that we are with them in these troubled times,” said Surinderpal Singh, president of the gurudwara committee. “With an atmosphere of distrust prevailing today, such meetings can help dispel suspicion of each other,” he said.

The Imam and members of the mosque committee had, last week, visited the gurudwara at Thevara.

After his sermon on protecting the laws of the land and ensuring justice prevails, particularly in the light of the violence in Delhi, Imam M.P. Faisal thanked the members of the Sikh community for having opened their gurudwaras to victims of the violence.