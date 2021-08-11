In-principle approval for street vending by-laws

Kochi Corporation holds discussion on rehabilitation of street vendors

The Kochi Corporation has approved in principle by-laws for street vendors. Different opinions were raised during a discussion on rehabilitation of street vendors on Tuesday. Councillors P.S. Viju, V.K. Minimol, and Priya Prasanth have been given the responsibility to complete the drafting of the by-laws, said Mayor M. Anilkumar in a statement here on Tuesday.

Leaders of trade unions and organisations representing street vendors participated in the discussions. Besides representatives of the police, officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority and the Town Planning Department participated. Street vendors will be issued identity cards, and spots where street vending can be carried out will be decided on the basis of the width of roads and footpaths. Only those vendors who depend on street vending for a living will be allowed. Strict inspections will be carried out and no ‘benamies’ will be allowed. Street vending, which will obstruct footpaths, will not be permitted.

United Democratic Front parliamentary party leader Antony Kureethara alleged that the by-laws had been drafted without detailed study. He said the rules governing street vending should be studied in detail to help the community. He said that there were already about 2,000 street vendors and another 1,000 had applied for licences. It was difficult to find space for all street vendors. He said that there was no objection against people trying to make a living through street vending but the corporation must study the problem in detail.