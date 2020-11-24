In Muvattupuzha, a campaign of claims and counterclaims

Political formations focus on development issues in the municipality

As parties claim to bring all fallow land under cultivation and highlight the need for a sustainable waste management system, the voters in Muvattupuzha will have a tough task choosing between the leading political formations.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which ruled the municipality over the last five years, has claimed that it has been able to provide better road infrastructure and welfare support to the elderly. But, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) is fighting a battle over what it claimed was LDF’s failure to fulfil any of the key promises in its election manifesto.

Jinu Antony, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Ward 18 (Model High School), alleged that the LDF was unable to fulfil its promises to deliver a waste management model and computerise public offices. It has also not been able to even lay the foundation for houses under the LIFE Mission project.

The reforms brought about by the LDF council had failed to solve the problem of perennial traffic blocks in the town, added Mr. Antony. He said the UDF would be able to win by a clear margin in the upcoming elections because of the LDF’s failure.

P.K. Baburaj of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who was the vice chairman twice (2005-10 and 2015-20), said that over the last five years, the LDF rule had ensured better roads as well as welfare measures for the elderly and women. It was the intention of the Left front to bring all fallow land in the municipal area under cultivation, he said. The LDF also wanted to build a stadium complex of international standards as well as a library council with the help of the MLA funds, he added.