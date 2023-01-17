In-laws charged with youth’s murder in Kochi

January 17, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Hardly a week after a man was arrested almost a year-and-a-half after allegedly killing his wife and burying her body at Edavanakkad, a man was reportedly beaten to death by his in-laws at Elamkunnapuzha, not far away from the site of the first incident, on Tuesday.

Both the incidents took place within the Njarakkal police station limits. The deceased was identified as Bibin Babu, 33, of Puthuvype. The first information report (FIR) arraigned Vishnu, 28, and his father Satheeshan of Elamkunnapuzha as the accused. They were the brother-in-law and father-in-law of the deceased respectively.

The incident took place at the house of the accused near the Elamkunnapuzha beach around 12.50 p.m. Bibin’s wife had gone to her parental home reportedly following marital discord. Bibin went to the house on Tuesday to take her back home. But an argument ensued followed by a scuffle between Bibin and the in-laws.

Vishnu, the first accused, allegedly hit Bibin on his head with an iron rod, the FIR stated. The police reached the house soon and found Bibin in a serious condition. Though he was rushed to the Ernakulam General hospital, he succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter.

Both the accused were taken into custody, and their arrests were recorded later in the day. They were being interrogated to piece together the sequence of events that led to Bibin’s death, an officer with the Njarakkal police said.

A case has been registered against the duo under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy on Wednesday.