In Kochi, pothole-repair unit, robot-assisted drainage cleaning machine remain on paper

Kerala High Court slammed Kochi Corporation and PWD for shoddy condition of city roads

The Kochi Corporation and the Public Works Department (PWD) are yet to introduce a mobile pothole-repair unit and robot-assisted drainage cleaning machine that had been promised, despite the deteriorating condition of city roads.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday slammed officials and contractors of the two agencies for the shoddy condition of innumerable roads in the city, and demanded an action-taken report. The court warned of initiating maximum action against them, since the surface of roads was withering away at the first sight of the monsoon.

Expressing shock at the condition of many city roads, entrepreneur Kochouseph Chittilappilly said most contractors seemed to be doing a half-hearted job while resurfacing or repairing roads. “This suggests that they are keenly awaiting damage to the resurfaced portion at the earliest. Any work ought to have a warranty and a penalty clause, even if the contract is awarded at a marginally higher rate. Else, contractors and officials will continue with their irresponsible attitude, taking a toll in the form of accidents and traffic snarls,” he said.

He demanded the induction of a mobile patch work unit or two, to repair potholes within days of their appearance. Steps must also be taken to declog drains and to ensure fast draining away of rain water. All that could be done if there was political will, he added.

The Kochi Corporation has for years been citing inadequate number of mechanical engineers as a reason for not inducting a pothole-repair unit to do preventive maintenance of roads. The assurance of robotic cleaning of drains, in order to avoid frequent removal of slabs, too remains on paper.

The proprietor of a city-based travel company, C.P. Ajithkumar, has been spearheading litigations demanding safe and pothole-free roads in the State since 1994. “Going back in time, I find that members of the legislature valued judicial orders till a few years ago. Road-resurfacing contracts began to have a three or five-year performance guarantee clause from about two decades ago. Ultimately, potholed stretches must be fully scooped out and resurfaced, to ensure durability and the safety of road users,” he said.