In Kerala, worship takes a digital turn with temples going the e-way

Digital payment for offerings however elicits lukewarm response

Forgot to take the wallet? Or, don’t have the spare change to drop in the temple hundi? Well, just pull out your mobile phone, scan the QR code and make an instant offering.

Worship, it seems, is also going the digital way, going by the QR Code stickers of a mobile wallet stuck on a few hundis at a major temple in Kochi for the devotees to make offerings.

The tech-driven method of offerings introduced at the Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple in Edappally, coinciding with the outbreak of the pandemic a couple of years ago, however, has evoked a lukewarm response. The Edappally Elangallor Swaroopam Sree Maha Ganapathi Trust, which owns the temple, has facilitated the method in three hundis at the temple but outside the sanctum sanctorum with the help of a couple of banks.

“The offerings received this way have been quite meagre. It seems devotees derive satisfaction only from making physical offerings. The fact that most of the devotees are aged and not adept at using technology may also be a reason,” said Damodara Raja, executive trustee.

Cochin Devaswom Board, however, is toying with the idea of introducing similar payment system at more temples depending on the response. “We are always on the lookout for evolving new methods,” said V. Nandakumar, president, Cochin Devaswom Board.

That most devotees do not prefer to take mobile phones inside temples and that some temples explicitly prohibit carrying phones seem are obvious hurdles. “A visit to the temple is one of those rare moments when we are not preoccupied with mobile phones. Why should we spoil this by taking the phone there as well,” wondered Latha, a devotee.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) also appears to be open to the idea. “We are going ahead with a complete computerisation drive with the support of Keltron. The technology-driven way of making offerings can also be considered alongside,” said K. Ananthagopan, president of TDB.