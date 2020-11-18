In Fort Kochi, the fight is over heritage and environment

18 November 2020 00:50 IST

UDF, LDF and BJP candidates moot steps to promote tourism in region

When the electoral fight is for dominance in Fort Kochi, the debate about heritage and tourism cannot be far off.

It is more so this time with the CPI(M) taking over the corporation ward from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance partner NCP to wrest the United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold by fielding its veteran leader Stephen Robert, who many consider as the face of the fights for the conservation of heritage and environment.

Sustainable model

In keeping with his reputation, the 55-year-old serving local committee secretary of the party, also a member of the Fort Kochi Heritage Society and the secretary of the Cochin Carnival Society, has turned the slogan sustainable development of Fort Kochi, preserving its heritage and environment as the cornerstone of his campaign.

“Fort Kochi was one of the earliest European settlements in the country and a long-term plan should be drawn up befitting that heritage. Domestic and foreign tourists should be able to explore the place on their own with little hiccups,” said Mr. Robert who takes pride in batting for environment in the 80s when it had not the same acceptance as it has now.

He envisions a holistic development of the division, which he felt successive councillors had overlooked, reducing their work merely to drainage and street lights.

Twin objectives

Not to be left behind, his UDF rival Antony Kureethara moans over mindless development at the cost of heritage and calls for coordinated efforts by Central and State governments and the civic body for its preservation. He cited how wooden Chinese net structures were being increasingly replaced by iron structures, stripping them of their heritage quotient.

“A catch-and-cook concept should be developed around Chinese nets in Fort Kochi that will help attain the twin objectives of preservation of heritage and promotion of tourism. The iconic Bastion Bungalow is yet to be opened to the public despite many inaugurations, and the historic old parade ground should also be revived,” Mr. Kureethara said.

Waste management

For BJP candidate Sailesh Kumar, turning Fort Kochi into an ecologically model division by promoting waste management at source remains the primary objective. “The beach, which was the cynosure of Fort Kochi, has become an eyesore and should be cleaned up on a priority basis to woo tourists,” he said.

Mr. Kumar, however, was candid enough to admit that he would rather learn more about heritage before making any hollow claim.