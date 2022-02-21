In Ernakulam, over two lakh children turn up as classes resume in full capacity

Education dept. authorities hope attendance may improve in coming days

Schools in Kerala turned fully operational on Monday after a long break following the pandemic crisis. A scene from St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Education dept. authorities hope attendance may improve in coming days

About 2.3 lakh children, including those in the pre-primary section, turned up in schools under the General Education department in Ernakulam as offline classes resumed in full capacity on Monday.

Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, termed the attendance on the first day of full-fledged offline sessions as “good”. The authorities hope that it may improve in the coming days.

The total student strength in government and aided schools under the General Education department in Ernakulam is about 2.67 lakh. The total number of students, excluding those in the pre-primary section, who attended classes from morning to evening was about 2.2 lakh, according to official estimates.

Teachers had made prior arrangements to welcome students back to campuses as the offline mode for those in Classes 1 to 9 resumed after a long break induced by the pandemic.

At the Government High School in Vennala, classrooms were filled with images similar to the pre-pandemic period. Most of the benches were occupied by three to four students as the Education department had relaxed seating norms. Headmistress Premaja A. said students were asked to have their lunch in the school auditorium to ensure that classrooms remained clean.

A long row of bicycles was a common sight in many schools as several students, especially those in higher classes, had cycled to campuses. Many students were dropped and picked up by their parents.

A few private vehicles involved in the transportation of children resumed services. Vehicle owners said only a section of the students in unaided institutions who depended on private vehicles reached schools on Monday. Parents, especially those who are employed, preferred the online mode of classes.

Several unaided managements have decided not to offer school bus service, citing operational difficulties. The Education department has not yet taken any action despite such complaints being raised.