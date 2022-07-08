In Ernakulam, no end to conflict between private bus operators and students

Call for activate Student Travel Facilitation Committee in district

The recent incident in which the licence of a private bus driver was suspended by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for denying entry to students in Ernakulam has drawn attention to the perennial conflict between bus operators and students and the dormant state of the Student Travel Facilitation Committee (STFC) which is supposed to address such issues.

The licence of the driver was suspended for three months after he drove on ignoring a bus stop at Kuzhuvelippady reportedly owing to the presence of students from a nearby college and then walked out from the bus when confronted.

“It is better to have a monitoring system involving the school community and ward members concerned at bus stops. This will not only address the transportation woes of students but will also be a deterrent against more serious issues like drug peddling centred around bus stops. Also, both students and bus workers should shed their confrontational attitude,” said G. Ananthakrishnan, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement).

The two different systems for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses is also being cited as a trigger for confrontation between students and private bus workers. While in the case of KSRTC, the beneficiaries have to apply for a pass in advance for ensuring concessional travel, in private buses, students up to Plus Two are entitled to it on demand if in uniforms. College students have to flash the concession cards issued by their respective educational institutions.

Students of the Government Girls’ High School in Ernakulam are among the fortunate lot spared of the alleged discriminatory ploys of private buses. “Pink police are often present outside the school during mornings and evenings. Even otherwise, police presence is assured on account of our very active Student Police Cadet programme. If students face any problem despite that, we take it up with the Central police who promptly intervene,” said Principal Lathika Paniker.

Students of the Sree Rama Varma Higher Secondary School in the neighbourhood though are not that fortunate. “Our students are either denied entry in buses or are made to chase buses. We are set to lodge a complaint with the traffic police,” said Principal A.N. Biju.

The dormant state of the STFC chaired by the District Collector with the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) as secretary and comprising representatives of students’ organisations, educational institutions, and private bus operators has not helped matters either.

“It is imperative that the STFC is activated as it is the perfect platform for all stakeholders to address transportation-related issues. On our part, we have displayed the numbers concerned for students to lodge complaints, which are addressed promptly,” said Lawrence Babu, president, Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation.

Aloysius Xavier, district president of Kerala Students Union, reiterated the need for an active STFC, which he said had been inactive for years now. “We do intervene and warn bus operators whenever we receive complaints from students. If the situation worsens, we plan to organise an awareness campaign involving bus operators,” he said.