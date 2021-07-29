In Ernakulam, 6.40 lakh farmers involved in vegetable production for Onam

About 1,000 hectares brought under cultivation, extent to be increased as rains relent

More than 6.40 lakh farmers will be involved in the production of about 15,000 tonnes of vegetables and fruits for the Onam season in Ernakulam district, according to an estimate by the Agriculture Department. Sources in the department said about 1,000 hectares had already been brought under cultivation and the extent of land under crops would increase as the rains relented.

The vegetables being cultivated for the season include cucumber, snake gourd, pumpkin, tomato, ladies’ fingers, ridge gourd, green chilli, vegetable cowpea, and brinjal.

The department, aiming at self-sufficiency in vegetables production, had been engaged in making seeds available to small farmers, including those engaged in backyard and terrace farming, said a senior official. There was great demand for seeds being supplied through various agricultural offices in panchayats, municipalities and corporations, added the official.

The intensive effort to produce sufficient vegetables for the Onam season is part of the 100-day mission announced by the State government. Among the farmers engaged in the mission are those who have small holdings as well as those who have taken land on lease for cultivation. Around two million seedlings and four lakh packets of seeds will be distributed in the district as part of the campaign. Of these, 1.3 million seedlings and three lakh packets of seeds have so far been distributed.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has constituted eight clusters for production of vegetables and fruits for the season under various blocks. The total expected production of vegetables in the district during the current year was likely to be 50,000 tonnes, said Anitha Kumari, Deputy Director of Agriculture.

Efforts in the Vadavucode block is led by farmers in Thiruvaniyoor, Poothrikka and Mattakkuzhi among others. The Kothamangalam block has seen around 230 hectares being brought under vegetable and banana cultivation. A total of 2,500 families have been given seedlings under the Koovappadi block, which includes Perumbavoor municipality. The Angamaly block has brought around 40 hectares under vegetable cultivation while the Paravoor block plans to produce around five tonnes of vegetables. The Alangad block also expects around five tonnes of vegetables. Similar efforts are being made in Parakkadavu, Edappally, Palluruthy and Vazhakkulam blocks.