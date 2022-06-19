In death, 39-year-old man gives new life to others

He was confirmed brain dead after an accident

The family of Varandarappilly Chulliparambil Jijith, 39, who was confirmed brain dead after an accident, helped give new life to several people by donating his liver, pancreas, kidneys and corneas.

A communication from Rajagiri Hospital said on Sunday that the family, despite the pain of losing a dear member, showed courage and took the initiative to donate his organs.

Jijith’s liver was donated to a patient under treatment at Rajagiri Hospital, while his pancreas, kidneys and corneas have been donated to various hospitals and the government pool at the Government Medical College Hospital at Thiruvananthapuram. Jijith was found unconscious on the night of June 14 near Puthukkad reportedly after he had fallen off his bike. He had sustained serious head injuries and was shifted to the Rajagiri Hospital for treatment. Jijith’s family comprises his wife and two children.