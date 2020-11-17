In Angamaly, a battle of prestige between LDF and UDF

KOCHI

17 November 2020 01:38 IST

Left camp hoping for a second term as UDF tries to wrest back traditional stronghold

A keen tussle is on the cards for Angamaly municipality as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) projects the development plank for a second term amidst efforts by the United Democratic Front (UDF) to wrest back its traditional stronghold citing sluggish growth and poor infrastructural development during the CPI(M)-led rule over the last five years.

The Left camp exuded confidence that the series of developmental initiatives would help them reach out to the voters while the Congress-led Opposition is alleging that the ruling council could not match the kind of progress achieved by the UDF in its previous councils.

M.A. Gracy, the outgoing chairperson, claimed that the civic body held the distinction of having completed the first apartment project under the government’s LIFE Mission initiative. “We had given funds for constructing 650 homes to beneficiaries who had their own land,” she said.

Stating that the health sector was a major focus area, Ms. Gracy said the Angamaly taluk hospital witnessed major growth in the last five years. The development of the administrative block, maternity wards, operation theatre and the building for dialysis treatment were some of the achievements. “We also won appreciation for improving facilities for cancer treatment under the Aardram project,” she said.

Among other projects, Ms. Gracy highlighted the upgrade of Mahakavi G. Memorial Government Higher Secondary School at Nayathodu, rejuvenation of ponds, formation of Haritha Karma Sena and allocation of one acre land for the construction of town hall. She admitted that the slaughterhouse project and biodegradable waste management project did not take off as expected.

Reetha Paul, Opposition leader representing the Congress, alleged that the LDF council could not acquire land for implementing various developmental projects. The delay in the commissioning of the town hall was as an example for the inordinate delay in ensuring adequate land for developmental work, she said.

Ms. Paul said the condition of many roads had turned worse as the contractors refused to undertake works due to the delay in release of funds for regular maintenance. Except for laying interlocking bricks, there was no major effort to restore the roads to their original condition, she added.

The Opposition also blamed the LDF for its failure to resolve the issue of biodegradable waste management as the civic body continued to depend on Brahmapuram for dumping waste. Waste dumping was rampant in many places, including waterbodies like the Manjalithodu, it has been alleged.