Improvement of Kalamukku fish landing centre tops fishermen’s wish list

December 31, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

As 2024 dawns, an improved fish landing centre at Kalamukku, in the heart of Kochi, is among the New Year wish list of fishermen, especially traditional fishermen, who have been complaining of the lack of facilities at the landing centre for more than a decade.

The Kerala Parambaragatha Matsya Thozhilali Samithi, an organisation representing the interests of traditional fishermen, said administrative sanction for the modernisation of the fish landing centre was received in 2018. The sanction was for utilisation of ₹4 crore for the initial work. However, the fishermen’s union alleged there was no account of the money that was sanctioned.

Jackson Pollayil of independent fishermen’s union Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation said the demand for an independent fish landing centre was around two decades old. The current fish landing centre, despite its serious limitations, is used by hundreds of fishing boats, traditional canoes from Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kollam and Ernakulam districts during the rough season triggered by monsoon rains.

The fish landing centre is also the mainstay for thousands of workers in auxiliary sectors such as auctioning, selling, and transportation. The harbour is located on 30 cents belonging to a private person. Considering its importance to fishing activities in the district, the authorities had spent ₹1 crore on improving the facilities in 2011. However, the money has gone to seed because there is no proper road access to the harbour, Mr. Pollayil said.

Traditional fishermen have been demanding that a proper road access be built and a safe harbour facility be developed so that boats can operate smoothly. Smooth operations also mean dredging the waters close to the harbour so that boats are able to use the waters without being stuck in knee-deep mud now seen near the fish landing centre.

A protest by fishermen and boat owners in August 2017 had prompted the government to convene a meeting to announce the release of ₹4.65 crore for further works. However, fishermen have alleged a lackadaisical approach by the officials concerned which has brought the project to a standstill.

Fishermen are hopeful that the New Year will give a new impetus to improving facilities at the harbour.

