Improve condition of community, KLCA tells government

March 26, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Withdrawal of cases registered against people in connection with the incidents at Vizhinjam, fair and acceptable compensation package for those affected by the coastal highway project, rectification of anomalies in the reservation for economically weaker sections for those out of the normal reservation list and publication of a master plan under Coastal Regulation Zone rules 2019 are among the major demands raised by the Latin Catholic community at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Kerala Latin Catholic Association here on Sunday.

The 20-point charter of demand said that the cases against bishops and priests and leaders of the community registered in connection with the incidents at Vizhinjam should be withdrawn. It also claimed that marking of laying of boundary stones for the proposed coastal highway project even before a DPR is published has caused anxiety among the coastal residents.

KLCA also said that the reservation for EWS had been implemented in a big hurry and anomalies should be corrected. The community also expressed its opinion that reservation in educational institutions for Latin Catholics should be raised to 4% just as there is a reservation of 4% job reservation. Besides, the community appealed that e-grant given to those from the community gaining admission in aided colleges should continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also pointed out that some members of the community were being denied community and non-creamy layer certificates because their school certificates had put them under the category of Roman Catholic. The government should also take proper care of the workers in the unorganised sectors, including in the building construction and fisheries sectors, the charter said. It pointed out that the spiralling price of fuel like diesel had affected the income of the fishing community.

The presentation of the charter of demands was done at the public meeting, attended by thousands of members of the community, who converged at the K. J. Burly Nagar (M. K. Arjunanmaster Grounds) in Palluruthy. Latin Catholics from 12 dioceses in the State attended or were represented at the rally and the meeting that followed.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan, BJP State president K. Surendran, Hibi Eden, MP, Bishop of Kochi Joseph Kariyil, Bishop of Punalur Silvester Ponnumuthan and KLCA president Sherry J. Thomas were among those who addressed the public meeting.