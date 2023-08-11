Impressive win for UDF in local body by-poll in Ernakulam

August 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won all the four wards in Ernakulam where by-elections were held on Friday.

The front wrested two seats from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Pallipuram and Ezhikkara panchayats. In the election held for Ward 10 in Pallipuram panchayat, Deepthi Preju of the UDF defeated the LDF candidate by a majority of 72 votes. T.P. Soman of the UDF won in Ward 3 by a margin of 62 votes.

Nikitha Joby of the UDF won the election held in Ward 11 of Vadakkekara panchayat by a margin of 228 votes. Sini Mathachan of the UDF won the election held in Kokkunnu ward in Mukkannoor panchayat by a margin of 268 votes.

Though the UDF won all the four wards, it will not alter the existing power equations in local bodies in the district.