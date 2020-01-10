Implosion will cause no damage to nearby structures, High Court told

The State Government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the technical committee appointed by the Government to monitor the demolition of the apartment complexes at Maradu was of the view that the demolition would cause no damage to nearby structures.

The government further submitted that the petitioners’ claim that controlled implosion of the apartments would damage nearby buildings was entirely false and unscientific. Controlled implosion will lead to the collapse of the apartments vertically downward and will in no way affect nearby structures. Besides, the Government had taken an insurance coverage of ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore for Golden Kayaloram and Alfa Serene apartments respectively, the court was told.

The submissions were made when a petition filed by those living near the Maradu apartments, seeking a directive to assess the current market value of houses and other structures within 200-metre radius of the structures came up for hearing. A petition by the managing director of Heera Construction Company, which owns an apartment complex next to Golden Kayaloram, seeking an insurance coverage of ₹125 crore, also came up for hearing. He further submitted that the authorities had not taken proper steps to cover the risk of the building.

The court adjourned hearing on the petitions to next week.