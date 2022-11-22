Implement unified Mass system, says Almaya Samithi

November 22, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Athriroopatha Almaya Samrakshana Samithi, a forum of lay people for the protection of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has demanded that rectors of the minor seminary of the archdiocese and the archdiocesan cathedral basilica implement the order of the archdiocesan authorities’ diktat on unified Mass system from November 27.

A statement from the Samithi claimed that the archdiocesan authorities had issued a letter for implementing the unified Mass recently to those concerned. The Samithi’s demand comes in the wake of priests of the archdiocese laying virtual siege to the archbishop’s house in Kochi demanding that the unified Mass system not be implemented in the archdiocese, and that a fully congregation-facing Mass be recognised as a liturgical variant.

The Almaya Samithi stands in opposition to Almaya Munnettam, another lay people’s group, which is against the unified Mass system. The former has also demanded that priests, who have been following the instructions of those working against the Church on the Mass issue, be taken to task.

