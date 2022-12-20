Implement new govt. order on entry to medical college hostels: HC

December 20, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Principals of government medical colleges to act in terms of the new government order relaxing the restrictions on entry of students to their hostels located on medical colleges campuses.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the though the gate of hostels of both men and women were to be closed by 9.30 p.m., it gave sufficient leeway to the students to enter the hostels subject to certain bare minimum conditions, except for the first-year MBBS students who were not yet used to the new environment and locality. It was a welcome step.

Meanwhile, counsel for the Kerala University for Health Sciences submitted that hostels were not tourist homes and students could not enjoy nightlife. They were meant to provide accommodation for students to pursue their studies.

In fact, students could go out of the hostel with the permission of wardens who were responsible for maintaining the safety of students. The regulations were put in place to ensure the safety and discipline of students.

When counsel for the petitioners-students from the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital sought a directive to use the reading room of the college on the campus at night, counsel for the university submitted that allowing the students to use the reading room at night was not practical. Nor the reading room could be kept open till 11 p.m. as sought by the petitioners. Their classes started by 8 a.m. and the students required sound sleep. Sleepless nights and nightlife were not meant for medical students.

Counsel for the petitioners contended that the petitioners wanted to keep open the reading room on the campus till 11 p.m. as no reading room had been provided in their hostel as manded by the university order.