Implement K-Rail in time-bound manner: CPI(M)

KOCHI

14 December 2021 22:39 IST

‘Vested interests trying to sabotage project’

The CPI(M) Ernakulam district conference has urged the State Government to take steps for the time-bound implementation of the K-Rail project, which according to the organisation, was essential for the sustainable development of Kerala.

The project will not leave any ecological impact or hit any ecologically fragile or wildlife areas. It will not also obstruct the flow of any rivers. As the project will be run on pillars, it will also not affect the paddy lands. The project was conceived after keeping in mind the geographical features of the State, according to a resolution that was considered at the three-day conclave, which began here on Tuesday.

However, according to the resolution, a section of vested interests, pseudo environmentalists and right-wing politicians were spreading falsehood and organising agitations. It was these groups and organisations that had always stood against the development initiatives in the State and organised protests and put obstacles before the development of the National Highways and the laying of the natural gas pipelines, the resolution criticised.

The UDF, the RSS, the Popular Front and the Jamat Islami were together organising agitations against the K-Rail project to hamper the efforts to create a new Kerala, the meeting observed.