ADVERTISEMENT

Impersonation case: former SFI leader moves anticipatory bail

June 12, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A. Vishak, former secretary of the SFI Kattakada unit, has filed an anticipatory bail petition seeking bail in the Kattakada Christian College union election impersonation case.

He was the second accused in a case registered in connection with the alleged replacement of an elected university councillor by him on a list of elected university union councillors sent to the varsity by the Principal.

According to his petition filed recently, the police, without conducting proper enquiry, had arraigned him in the case as the second accused. In fact, no elections were conducted in the college as the candidates were selected unanimously. Since one of the candidates later became indisposed, she voluntarily resigned and as result, a vacancy arose. As no elections were held, the first accused Principal forwarded the name of the petitioner as one of the representatives based on a consensus arrived with all concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was not privy to the alleged act committed by the first accused. If he was arrested and incarcerated in a false case, that would mar his chances of a bright future, besides losing his reputation, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US