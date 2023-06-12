Impersonation case: former SFI leader moves anticipatory bail

June 12, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A. Vishak, former secretary of the SFI Kattakada unit, has filed an anticipatory bail petition seeking bail in the Kattakada Christian College union election impersonation case.

He was the second accused in a case registered in connection with the alleged replacement of an elected university councillor by him on a list of elected university union councillors sent to the varsity by the Principal.

According to his petition filed recently, the police, without conducting proper enquiry, had arraigned him in the case as the second accused. In fact, no elections were conducted in the college as the candidates were selected unanimously. Since one of the candidates later became indisposed, she voluntarily resigned and as result, a vacancy arose. As no elections were held, the first accused Principal forwarded the name of the petitioner as one of the representatives based on a consensus arrived with all concerned.

He was not privy to the alleged act committed by the first accused. If he was arrested and incarcerated in a false case, that would mar his chances of a bright future, besides losing his reputation, he said.

