Impasse continues at Pulinthanam church

Jacobite faction foils attempt by Orthodox members to the enter the church on January 10

January 11, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church continued to camp outside the Pulinthanam St. John’s Jacobite Church, near Pothanikkad in Ernakulam, to enter the church with the backing of a court order after an attempt to enter the church was foiled by the Jacobite faction on January 10, Wednesday.

The Orthodox faction had sought police support to enter the church on the basis of a Supreme Court verdict of 2017, which ordered an end to parallel administration of Malankara churches. According to sources, Wednesday’s was the fourth attempt by the Orthodox faction to enter the church after the Supreme Court verdict. The Orthodox group is learnt to have approached the court seeking the implementation of its verdict.

The small group of Orthodox faction members, accompanied by the police, sought to enter the church on Wednesday but was resisted by a group of Jacobite members, including women and children. The Pulinthanam church is more than a century old and has around 300 Jacobite families, while the Orthodox membership in the parish is much less.

Though the situation was relatively calm on Thursday, a large posse of police personnel continue to be deployed outside the church to pre-empt any untoward incident.

