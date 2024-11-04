ADVERTISEMENT

Impart classes to police on procedure for recovery of material objects, HC tells State Police Chief

Published - November 04, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked the State Police Chief (SPC) to impart sensitisation classes to investigating officers on the nuances of procedural requirements to be followed while initiating recovery of material objects on the basis of the information received during custodial interrogation of the accused.

 The court observed the services of retired judges who are actively involved in scholastic academic discussion for imparting classes could be made use of in this regard as otherwise the fate of prosecutions of many cases based on recovery and circumstantial evidence would be in peril, enabling the culprits to go scot-free, which would certainly impair the administration of criminal justice.

The court made the observation recently while setting aside a sessions court’s order sentencing C.V. Varkey of Manjapra , an accused in the murder of his neighbour to life imprisonment.

