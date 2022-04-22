Imaginary grounds no reason to deny information, rules Kerala State Information Commission

Petitioner sought documents related to a VACB probe against three excise officials

No information or document sought under the Right to Information Act can be denied by invoking Section 8(1) (h) of the Act on imaginary grounds, State Information Commissioner K.V. Sudhakaran has ruled.

The ruling was given on a petition by Kochi-based lawyer Shibi A.A. against the denial of documents related to a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) against three excise officers in Ernakulam on charge of receiving bribes from bar owners in Perumbavoor.

The State Public Information Officer (SPIO) of the VACB had declined to hand over the investigation report on the ground that the government was yet to decide whether a case had to be registered based on the report and that giving the report would affect any future investigation if the government decided to register a case.

However, the Commission shot down that argument citing that the exception under Section 8 (1) (h) covered only such “information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders” related to an ongoing investigation and any imaginary probe that may happen in the future. Even if access to the information was to be denied on the ground that it would impede the investigation, the SPIO had the obligation to cite how exactly it would have hampered the probe, which also had not happened in the case.

Thus, the Commissioner directed the SPIO to give all information and documents as demanded by the petitioner free of cost before April 25. The Commissioner also expressed disbelief at the submission of the SPIO that the website of the VACB had not been updated since 1964 and asked the director to update it immediately.